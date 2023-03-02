Stop & Shop stores pulling 1-gallon bottles of Acadia spring water from shelves

TRENTON, N.J. -- Stop & Shop stores in New Jersey are pulling some bottles of water from shelves.

One-gallon bottles of Acadia spring water are being pulled because it's sourced from a bottling facility near the site of the toxic train derailment in Ohio.

The company says other sizes of Acadia water are produced at a different location.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said in part, "The water quality is being tested regularly by our supplier, and if these tests continue to demonstrate there are no safety concerns - as they have thus far - we will return the product to our shelves for sale. We will continue to monitor the situation closely as the safety of the products we sell is of the highest importance to us."