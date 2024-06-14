Pride flags vandalized at Stonewall National Monument in NYC

NEW YORK -- The Stonewall National Monument, an iconic LGBTQ landmark in New York City, has been vandalized less than two weeks into Pride Month.

Police said an unidentified male suspect destroyed the gay pride flags at the monument in Greenwich Village at around 8 p.m. Thursday.

"It only strengthens our resolve to fight back," said New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher.

LGBTQ monument vandalized 3 times in 2023

Bottcher is far too familiar with incidents like this happening in his district. The monument was vandalized three times last year during Pride Month.

"Most people would find it rather shocking that right here in New York, in Greenwich Village, that we'd be under attack. But it happens. It's true," said Bottcher.

Bottcher said he alerted police about the vandalism Friday morning and that he has been in touch with the National Parks Service.

"It's distressing"

"It's distressing that people would vandalize the monument. But it's New York, and so we have lots of people who disagree, and unfortunately this is how they express it sometimes," said Peter Larose, a Greenwich Village resident.

"Come on, I think we need to evolve. We should be beyond that," said a man visiting from London.

"A place that means so much to so many people, and then they would just ruin it for visitors that came a long way to see it," said Ruthann Hertel, a tourist from Utah.

Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.