2 facing hate crime charges in connection to Pride Month vandalism in West Village
NEW YORK -- Two people are facing hate crime charges after allegedly vandalizing the Stonewall memorial in the West Village back in June.
Police say 26-year-old Charles Hyder, of Manhattan, was arrested Tuesday and 25-year-old Jackson Randall, of Boston, was arrested Wednesday. Both have been charged with hate crime and criminal mischief.
Hyder and Randall are both accused of removing and breaking multiple LGBTQIA+ Pride flags on display at the Stonewall National Monument at Christopher Park for Pride Month.
The display was vandalized several times in just over a week.
A third individual -- 25-year-old Patrick Murphy, of Denver -- was arrested on hate crime and criminal mischief charges in connection to the incidents back in August.
