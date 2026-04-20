Stolen Lamborghini found in New Jersey after police track Apple AirTag, owner says

A stolen Lamborghini worth around $300,000 was recovered in New Jersey after its owner said police tracked an Apple AirTag hidden inside.

Surveillance video shows suspects breaking a window at the MoeModz custom auto body shop in Elmwood Park early Monday morning, and seconds later driving away with the 2021 Lamborghini Urus.

The sports car's owner told CBS News New York the thieves were unaware of the AirTag tracker he hid somewhere inside his car. He said police used it to track down the vehicle after he reported it stolen.

According to the Paramus Police Department, an officer started a pursuit on Route 17 after spotting the dark purple Lamborghini with California registration going at a high rate of speed and the driver would not pull over.

The driver exited the Garden State Parkway in Hillside, where the vehicle stopped and multiple people got out and fled on foot, police said.

Video from Chopper 2 showed officers surrounding the vehicle in a street.

Police later arrested Munir Muhammad, 21, of Newark. He's charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest, according to police.