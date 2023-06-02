Watch CBS News
Stewie the Duck Swim School, founded by grocery exec. Stew Leonard Jr. and wife Kim Leonard, opens in Norwalk

Stewie the Duck Swim School opens in Norwalk
Stewie the Duck Swim School opens in Norwalk 00:33

NORWALK, Conn. -- The Stewie the Duck Swim School in Norwalk, Connecticut held its grand opening on Thursday. 

The facility is dedicated to helping children learn how to swim. 

Net proceeds support the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation, which was formed by grocery executive Stew Leonard Jr. and his wife Kim to honor their 21-month-old son who died in a 1989 drowning accident

The foundation funds swimming lessons for children in need and has published two children's books about water safety. 

