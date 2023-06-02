Stewie the Duck Swim School, founded by grocery exec. Stew Leonard Jr. and wife Kim Leonard, opens in Norwalk
NORWALK, Conn. -- The Stewie the Duck Swim School in Norwalk, Connecticut held its grand opening on Thursday.
The facility is dedicated to helping children learn how to swim.
Net proceeds support the Stew Leonard III Water Safety Foundation, which was formed by grocery executive Stew Leonard Jr. and his wife Kim to honor their 21-month-old son who died in a 1989 drowning accident.
The foundation funds swimming lessons for children in need and has published two children's books about water safety.
