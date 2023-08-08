Watch Live: New Jersey officials, commuters rally against congestion pricing

FORT LEE, N.J. -- New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer will join commuters Tuesday morning to sound the alarm over what he's calling the disastrous impacts of congestion pricing.

Gottheimer has been an outspoken critic of the plan, which will toll drivers entering Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street.

The MTA says the plan, which is set to take effect later this year, will raise money for capital projects.

It comes as just last month, the MTA board approved fare and toll hikes, saying they were needed to fund operational costs.

Over the weekend, tolls were officially raised on MTA bridges and tunnels, with New York E-ZPass holders now paying about 6 percent more and out-of-state drivers paying about 10 percent more.

Subways, buses, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road are also getting more expensive on Aug 20.

Commuter rail fares will go up 4.5 percent, and subway and bus fares will rise to $2.90, marking the first fare hike in eight years.

