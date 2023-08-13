NYPD probing case of antisemitic graffiti drawn on Upper East Side synagogue

NEW YORK -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating graffiti that was written on the outside of a prominent synagogue on the Upper East Side.

CBS New York spoke exclusively with the rabbi about rising antisemitism and the impact the incident has had on the community.

The residue of a hateful message etched onto a display board outside Congregation Kehilath Jeshuran was being scrubbed away on Sunday.

"Every incident of antisemitism is very significant," Rabbi Chaim Stenmetz said.

No matter how big or small the incident might appear, the rabbi of the prominent synagogue on East 85th Street and Lexington Avenue says all incidents should be taken seriously.

"Even if the incident is very small and the vandalism is very minor, antisemitism has a long history and we very often see that small incidents escalate into something much larger," Steinmetz said.

Police are now looking for a man who was seen on surveillance video walking by the synagogue at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. The footage shows the man suddenly turn around and approach the building with a marker and then writing antisemitic graffiti, according to police. The message referenced Christianity, and a sword and dollar sign were drawn below it.

The incident also happened on Shabbat, a holy day of rest.

"Very disturbed and very upset. Our synagogue is beloved and is home to over 1,000 families and is a model of tolerance to the Jewish community," said Jonathan Wagner, president of Congregation Kehilath Jeshuran.

Wagner said the incident has put the synagogue on alert, as it continues to reinforce security protocols already in place.

"It's unfortunate that to go into a synagogue today in New York you have to run through gauntlet of security personnel," Wagner said. "We have very strong security and we examine and roaming security all the time and this incident will certainly be taken into account."

NYPD Community Affairs checked in on the synagogue, in addition to elected officials throughout the day. Rabbi Steinmetz said with the continued rise in hate crimes against the Jewish community, incidents like these are a time for everyone to combat hate together.

"These challenges have made our community stronger over the long term and this is a small incident in many ways. It will be frightening for our families, but at the same time we need to reflect on the fact that Jews have always been stronger of whatever antisemitism has put before them," Steinmetz said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.