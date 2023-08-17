MTA officials to face questions from New York City Council at oversight hearing on congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- MTA officials are expected to face tough questions Thursday at a New York City Council hearing on congestion pricing.

Last month, the Traffic Mobility Review Board met to start the process of figuring out how much it will cost to enter Manhattan below 60th Street once congestion pricing tolls are in effect. The board will meet again Thursday.

Meanwhile, the City Council will hold an oversight hearing on the congestion pricing plan and the MTA's fiscal future to find out how revenue from the new tolls will be spent and how to prevent hardships in vulnerable communities.

Council members will also dig into how the MTA measures the impact of tolls on New Yorkers. Despite lawsuits and second thoughts expressed by some politicians, the MTA says it's pushing ahead.

New Jersey and Staten Island recently announced plans to sue the agency, but the MTA said some of their claims have no standing.

According to sources, the MTA could determine the price of congestion pricing tolls by the fall.