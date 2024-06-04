Watch CBS News
Local News

Steve Buscemi punch suspect now faces a felony charge. Here's why.

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Suspect facing felony assault charges in attack on actor Steve Buscemi
Suspect facing felony assault charges in attack on actor Steve Buscemi 02:00

NEW YORK - The suspect accused of randomly punching Steve Buscemi in New York City was indicted Tuesday. 

Clifton Williams, 50, faces assault charges for allegedly randomly punching Buscemi and another stranger on the street on May 8. One of the three assault charges Williams is facing is a felony, because Buscemi is 66 - a senior citizen as far as the law is concerned. The other two counts are misdemeanor charges.

Williams allegedly punched a 22-year-old man in the face on 15th Street and Third Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Less than 10 minutes later, authorities say Williams punched Buscemi in the face on East 27th Street and Third Avenue. 

The judge kept bail for Williams set at $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond. 

rozner-6p-pkg-steve-bus-wcbsa6vs-hi-res-still.jpg
CBS New York

"No person should fear for their safety when walking through Manhattan and those who threaten or harm pedestrians will be held accountable," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. "I hope the victims continue to heal from these unprovoked attacks."

Buscemi is a Brooklyn native and former FDNY firefighter. He has appeared in numerous movies and and on television, including notable turns in "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire." 

In May, the NYPD said felony assaults in New York City had jumped 15% year-to-date, and there was also a 7% increase in misdemeanor assaults. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

First published on June 4, 2024 / 12:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.