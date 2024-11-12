Staten Island's Saint Patrick's Day Parade will allow LGBTQ+ groups for the first time in 2025

LGBTQ+ groups will be allowed to march in Staten Island's St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK — After 60 years and a lot of controversy, LGBTQ+ groups will now be allowed to march in Staten Island's Saint Patrick's Day Parade.

The larger Manhattan Saint Patrick's Day Parade lifted its ban on LGBTQ+ groups back in 2014, but the Staten Island event was one of the last to continue to exclude LGBTQ+ groups from marching under their own banners.

The Richmond County St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee announced Tuesday it will now will allow LGBTQ+ groups to march in the borough's annual Irish heritage celebration. The decision came thanks to new committee leadership that took over in October.

"Putting an end to controversy is good for the parade"

Committee members said they're glad to put an end to the controversy.

"The Pride Center [of Staten Island] has long asserted that they merely wish to be treated like any other marching contingent in the parade," said Ed Patterson, chair of the Staten Island Saint Patrick's Committee. "Putting an end to controversy is good for the parade and good for the community of Staten Island."

The Pride Center of Staten Island says it is honored to finally be able to march alongside their community.

"Through open dialogue ... it's a different era now, and we're super excited to be able to march in that parade with our banner, just like anyone else," Pride Center Executive Director Carol Bullock said.

She added, "I've noticed year after year that this has been going on that we've had more and more community support ... [like] last year for the second parade, so I think this is going to be a full Staten Island celebration."

The parade will be held Sunday, March 2.