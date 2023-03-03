CBS2 tries to ask Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade committee director about excluding LGBTQ+ groups

Some LGBTQ+ groups still not permitted to march in Staten Island parade

NEW YORK - Controversy surrounds the Saint Patrick's Day Parade on Staten Island for another year.

It's scheduled for this Sunday, but some LGBTQ+ groups were once again denied their application to march under their own banner.

CBS2's Alice Gainer went to ask the parade organizer about it.

For years, organizers of the Staten Island Saint Patrick's Day Parade have denied applications to LGBTQ+ groups like the Pride Center of Staten Island and G.O.A.L., the Gay Officers Action League.

"They won't even entertain a conversation," said Carol Bullock, executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

They went to submit an application last month, and it turned confrontational.

"The photographer from the Advance actually stepped in, and Larry physically pushed him out," Bullock said.

Larry is Larry Cummings, head of the parade committee.

For years, CBS2 has tried to ask him for comment about the application denial. He still won't talk to us.

Gainer approached Cummings at his home.

"Hi, Larry," she said.

"Get off my stoop," he said.

"Larry, do you want to talk to us?" Gainer asked.

"Get off my stoop," Cummings said.

"Are you sure you don't want to talk to us?" Gainer asked.

"Get off my stoop," he said.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, released a statement in support of Cummings, saying, in part, "the parade celebrates St. Patrick, not sexual orientation."

"We don't have a sexual orientation agenda," Bullock said. "We're a not-for-profit that does amazing work. We provide mental health counseling. We provide programing for seniors and youth."

Along the parade route, one annual tradition has been canceled in support of the group: A breakfast held for almost 30 years at Jody's Club Forest on Forest Avenue.

"It's a gathering of all the politicians," said owner Terrence Haggerty.

Haggerty is gutted by the decision made by the organizers of that morning event. His parents opened the restaurant in 1976. His father was grand marshal of the parade in 2004.

"It's always been about the parade, and now it's not about the parade," Haggerty said.

He thinks the LGBTQ+ groups should be able to march with a banner, especially since New York City's parade welcomes them.

"It's 2023," Haggerty said.

"For me there would be nothing better than to celebrate being Irish and representing my organization that contributes so much to Staten Island," Bullock said.

The president of the Gay Officers Action League released a statement condemning "the abhorrent behavior of parade organizer Larry Cummings, who has become increasingly unhinged and disgusting with each passing year."

