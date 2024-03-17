Crowds to line Staten Island streets for LGBTQ-inclusive St. Patrick's Day parade

NEW YORK -- Large crowds are expected to line Staten Island streets for an inclusive St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday.

This will be the first time the borough hosts a second St. Patrick's Day parade, which welcomes all to participate.

The original Staten Island parade, held on March 3 this year, denies LGBTQ participants from marching under their banner.

For years, parade organizers denied applications from groups like the Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League.

This year, Mayor Eric Adams authorized an additional parade that is LGBTQ friendly in the borough. The larger parade in Manhattan lifted its ban on LGBTQ groups marching in 2014.

Residents and business owners said it's good to have a celebration where all are welcome.

"There's a little nerves, because we don't want to step on anyone's toes, and that's not the reason why we're going it. It's just, we want to have a celebration," said Kim Beckett, owner of Burrito Bar.

The parade starts on Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue at noon and ends on Broadway.