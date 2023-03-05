Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off with controversy after rejecting LGBTQ+ groups again

Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off with controversy again

NEW YORK -- The Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off Sunday, but not without controversy.

It's one of the borough's biggest events, but organizers rejected LGBTQIA+ groups who want to march under their own banner.

For more than a decade, LGBTQ+ community groups have been denied the ability to march. This year was no different. The groups will hold their annual Rainbow Run instead.

"They won't even entertain a conversation," said Carol Bullock, executive director of the Pride Center of Staten Island.

Bullock said an attempt to submit an application in February turned confrontational.

"The photographer from the Advance actually stepped in and Larry physically pushed him out," said Bullock.

Larry Cummings is head of the parade committee. CBS2 has tried asking him for comment for years, but he still won't talk to us.

"Get off my stoop," he told CBS2's Alice Gainer on Friday.

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, supports Cummings. In a statement, he said, "The parade celebrates St. Patrick, not sexual orientation."

"We don't have a sexual orientation agenda," said Bullock. "We're a not-for-profit that does amazing work. We provide mental health counseling, we provide programming for seniors and youth."

In protest, Mayor Eric Adams refused to participate in Sunday's parade. Jody's Club Forest, which has hosted an annual breakfast for almost 30 years, is not participating this year either.

"It's always been about the parade and now it's not about the parade," said Terence Haggerty, owner of Jody's Club Forest.

Haggerty remembered when the Staten Island parade drew huge crowds, but numbers have dwindled in recent years.

Adams said he would attend the Rainbow Run on Sunday morning before heading to a parade in Queens.