Staten Island holding 60th annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

NEW YORK -- Crowds will line the streets of Staten Island on Sunday for the borough's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, now in its 60th year.

The parade starts on Hart Boulevard and Forest Avenue at 12:30 p.m., but barricades were up all around Forest Avenue along on the main drag of the route.

After years of controversy over organizers not accepting LGBTQ+ groups into the parade, this year marks the first time Staten Island is holding a second St. Patrick's Day parade, which will include groups like the Pride Center of Staten Island and the Gay Officers Action League.

Organizers felt since St. Patrick's Day is a Catholic holiday, accepting LGBTQ+ groups in the parade would be against Catholic beliefs.

Sunday, there will be a 9:30 a.m. mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in West Brighton before the parade.

There will also be what's unofficially called the Rainbow Run, held by the Pride Center of Staten Island, where LGBTQ+ allies don rainbow colors and run a mile on Forest Avenue before the parade, a tradition because these groups are usually excluded.

The second parade will occur March 17, the actual calendar day of St. Patrick's Day and one day after Manhattan's parade.