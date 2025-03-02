Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade celebrates LGBTQ+ groups for first time

Sunday was monumental day for Staten Island's LGBTQ+ community.

After being banned from participating for decades, the groups were allowed to march in the borough's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"Queer people belong everywhere"

The Pride Center of Staten Island made its debut during the 61st annual celebration in West Brighton.

"Queer people belong everywhere," Rainbow Run organizer K.C. Hankins said. "It feels incredible. It feels so good to know that we will not be beaten, not going to be stopped."

Hankins had been fighting for years on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community to be included in the celebration.

"I just can't stop thinking about the little kids that get to see they are welcome here, too," Hankins said.

The Pride Center's executive director, Carol Bullock, said the invitation was extended last November, following a change of leadership within the parade committee, a lot of perseverance, and community support.

"We had support from businesses on Forest Avenue and the entire Staten Island community," Bullock said.

Event is now about uniting as a community

Despite the cold conditions, spectators lined Forest Avenue with their Irish pride on full display.

"This is what it's about, our Irish culture, our heritage," Charles McCarthy said.

"It's so memorable, especially being an implant from Brooklyn to Staten Island. It carries over our tradition of St. Patrick's Day," Kimberly Malloy added.

From dancers to firetrucks to marching bands, everyone had a favorite. But for most in attendance, the day was about celebrating family and uniting as a community, one that now includes everyone.

"It brings us together, the family, spend time with my boys, my wife," Alex Baez said.

"Staten Islanders have long felt this day is overdue and we are finally here. It's wonderful," John Luisi said.