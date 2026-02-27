Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on Sunday despite lingering mounds of snow

After days of uncertainty, we now know the Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade will go on as scheduled Sunday.

The parade committee said the route was moved off Hart Boulevard and will now be on Forest Avenue from Victory Boulevard in Silver Lake to Hart Boulevard in West Brighton.

CBS News New York

"This parade's been going on forever. I was a little kid I used to go. This parade's been going on forever," Staten Island resident Chris Lopez said. "They ain't gonna cancel it for some snow."

Staten Island recorded the most snowfall out of all five boroughs Monday. Friday, mounds of snow remained on side streets in West Brighton.

"I couldn't even walk to work properly. It wasn't good. I had to hop over snow mounds everywhere," Staten Island resident Elena Alvarez said.

Many Staten Island residents who were asked to grade the city's snow removal efforts said they would give it between a C and a B-plus.

"I would give it about a B, B-plus. I mean, it was a lot of snow, takes a little bit of time," Lopez said. "I know people start complaining, but remember, some of the side streets are very hard to get to with the plows, so you have to wait until they bring other equipment in."

"Like a C. It took a while. My street didn't get plowed until yesterday. It was really bad. There was so much snow everywhere," Alvarez said.