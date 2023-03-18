School bus driver hurt after striking low-hanging branch on Staten Island
NEW YORK -- It was a scary ride for seven children with special needs on Staten Island when a school bus hit a low-hanging branch.
It happened in the Prince's Bay section around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
The children, who were all about 6 years old, were not hurt but were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
