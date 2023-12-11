Santa gets some help from NYPD officers on Staten Island

NEW YORK - Santa and his NYPD elves embarked on a mission to spread holiday cheer to children with special needs on Staten Island Monday morning.

CBS New York's Natalie Duddridge was there to capture the merry sight.

Members of Highway Patrol 5 set out to make magic on this special day as they dashed to load up their sacks onto a police cruiser-turned-Santa's sleigh.

CBS2

Sgt. Santa and his brigade of 12 motorcycles acting as their reindeer pulled into the Seton Foundation for Learning, a special education school, to greet kids who were smiling from ear to ear.

"He's kicking, waving his arms, smiles, and all sorts of sounds. We love to hear from him," said parent Kristin Guzzo. "It really is such a touching event for all the kids, and even the parents, to see them with such joy."

"A lot of times, our kids can't go into the mall," principal Diane Taranto said. "So they can't go see Santa someplace else, but they can see him here."

Gifts stacked with care - a joyous affair. Kids eager and bright - a heartwarming sight.

This is the toy drive's 11th year that touches not only the hearts of the students, but also the officers, it's clear.

CBS2

"It's emotional for us, because we love to do this. We look forward to it. When that child looked into my eyes, jumped on me, give me a hug, I melted. Not a big tough guy now," Sgt. James Gatto said.

"Working together like we do out there, it's very emotional," officer Marvantine Bazelais said.

Officers say it's not just about delivering toys to all the good little girls and boys, but brightening these family's day by showing them they're cherished in every way.