59-year-old man mauled to death by pit bull on Staten Island, police say

The NYPD is investigating after a man was fatally mauled by a dog on Staten Island on Sunday.

Police said the attack happened at a home on New Dorp Lane in the New Dorp section of the borough.

Police said a 59-year-old man was mauled to death inside a home on New Dorp Lane in the New Dorp section of the borough on Jan. 19, 2026. CBS News New York

What we know

It wasn't immediately clear if the victim lived in the home or if he was the dog's owner. Investigators said the incident is still under investigation.

According to the NYPD, a 911 call came in after 4 p.m. to report a male attacked by a dog. Upon arrival, officers observed a 59-year-old man with multiple wounds around his body consistent with dog bites. EMS pronounced the victim, who was not immediately identified, dead at the scene.

Hours after the incident, police were seen at the home, which sources say was occupied by other people when officers arrived, but their relationship to the victim is unclear.

The dog, said to be a pit bull, and was taken to the ASPCA, police said.

