9-year-old New York girl attacked by pit bull nearly loses eye

A 9-year-old girl from New York suffered severe face and head injuries after getting attacked by her next-door neighbor's pit bull, her family says.

Her parents are now fighting to get the pet removed from their Bay Shore, Long Island neighborhood.

Girl suddenly attacked by neighbor's pit bull

Nine-year-old Daniella Schlauch needed hundreds of stitches and staples in her head -- and nearly lost an eye and ear -- after the dog attacked as she was getting into a car outside her home.

The 4th grader suffered a concussion, head, foot and hand wounds. Part of her ear had to be reattached.

"He could've killed me if no one was out there," she told CBS News New York.

She said the animal suddenly leaped at her and bit her, unprovoked.

"It pulled me down to the ground and it wouldn't let go," she said. "He was just really shaking my head right here, then he let go for a second and started doing it on my head up here."

"Locked onto her and wouldn't let go, and my husband jumped on top of the dog," her mom, Theresa Schlauch, said.

"I jumped on his back and I just held his neck down, and my other daughter pulled his legs up," her dad, Pat Schlauch, said.

The dog's owner eventually pulled the animal away and told the Schlauchs it got out a back door. There was no backyard fence.

"The dog was, been known to easily just open the latch on the back door and escape, which he has done numerous times before," the girl's brother, George Schlauch, said.

Family wants judge to remove dog from neighbor's home

The Schlauch family believes the dog is still next door. They filed a dangerous dog application, claiming it chased a child and viciously approached their front door.

"I want the dog to be removed from the home because we're afraid to go outside of our house because the dog is still unrestrained and it can escape and attack someone else," Teresa Schlauch said.

The owner was issued a summons for an unlicensed dog, must get a dog license and quarantine it for 10 days to determine rabies status.

"It's like that the dog who attacked my sister has more rights than she does right now," George Schlauch said.

Dangerous dog cases are heard by a district court judge within five days. The judge can order a dog be retrained, removed or even euthanized.

The dog owner could not be reached for comment.