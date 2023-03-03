Firefighter leaves hospital after suffering serious injuries battling Staten Island blaze

NEW YORK -- A firefighter who was seriously injured nearly two weeks ago while battling a house fire on Staten Island is now out of the hospital.

Fellow firefighters and hospital staff cheered as firefighter Michael Guidera, of Ladder Company 84, walked out of Staten Island University Hospital North on Thursday.

He is one of three firefighters who were seriously hurt on Feb. 17 while battling a fire at a two-story home in Arden Heights.

One firefighter was released on Feb. 19. The third firefighter remains in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.