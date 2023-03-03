Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighter leaves hospital after suffering serious injuries battling Staten Island blaze

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Staten Island firefighter hurt in house fire released from hospital
Staten Island firefighter hurt in house fire released from hospital 00:32

NEW YORK -- A firefighter who was seriously injured nearly two weeks ago while battling a house fire on Staten Island is now out of the hospital.

Fellow firefighters and hospital staff cheered as firefighter Michael Guidera, of Ladder Company 84, walked out of Staten Island University Hospital North on Thursday.

READ MORE: 22 firefighters injured, 3 seriously, in multi-alarm fire at Staten Island home

He is one of three firefighters who were seriously hurt on Feb. 17 while battling a fire at a two-story home in Arden Heights.

One firefighter was released on Feb. 19. The third firefighter remains in the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 8:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.