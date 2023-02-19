Watch CBS News
1 of 3 firefighters seriously injured in Arden Heights, Staten Island fire leaves hospital

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- There is an update on three firefighters seriously injured while battling a fire in the Arden Heights section of Staten Island on Friday.

One firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a duplex on Shotwell Avenue. The flames spread quickly, trapping two firefighters.

A third firefighter was seriously hurt after something fell on his head.

The FDNY said 19 other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 4:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

