1 of 3 firefighters seriously injured in Arden Heights, Staten Island fire leaves hospital

NEW YORK -- There is an update on three firefighters seriously injured while battling a fire in the Arden Heights section of Staten Island on Friday.

One firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The fire broke out in the afternoon at a duplex on Shotwell Avenue. The flames spread quickly, trapping two firefighters.

A third firefighter was seriously hurt after something fell on his head.

The FDNY said 19 other firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.