1 of 3 firefighters seriously injured in Arden Heights, Staten Island fire leaves hospital
NEW YORK -- There is an update on three firefighters seriously injured while battling a fire in the Arden Heights section of Staten Island on Friday.
One firefighter has been released from the hospital.
The fire broke out in the afternoon at a duplex on Shotwell Avenue. The flames spread quickly, trapping two firefighters.
A third firefighter was seriously hurt after something fell on his head.
The FDNY said 19 other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.