Staten Island burglars steal Range Rover in home break-in crime spree, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for three suspects accused of trying to break into homes on Staten Island and in one case stealing a luxury SUV.

The NYPD on Friday released pictures of the suspects, all believed to be 18-20 years old, and a video of them on the doorstep of one of three South Shore homes where incidents were reported less than an hour apart.

Incident 1

On Feb. 1, three male suspects used a crowbar to try and break into a home near Benedict Road and Circle Road in New Dorp, according to police in the 122 Precinct.

The incident was reported at 2:36 a.m., police said.

The suspects are believed to be 18-20 years old, NYPD says. NYPD

The suspects damaged a window frame before fleeing in a white SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported and no property was stolen, police said.

Incident 2

The alleged crime spree continued less than 10 minutes later, when police said three male suspects broke into a home near East Entry Road and The Plaza.

They used a crowbar to pry open a locked front window, according to investigators.

Once inside, the suspects allegedly took a Range Rover key fob and approximately $60 from a desk in the dining room.

Police said the suspects drove away in the high-end SUV.

Again, no injuries were reported.

Incident 3

About 40 minutes after the Range Rover was reportedly stolen, the NYPD said three male suspects attempted to break into another home near Cromwell Circle and Fairview Place.

They allegedly used a crowbar to try and break in through the back door, then fled in a white SUV without taking any property.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.