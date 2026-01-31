Watch CBS News
Local News

Fires on Staten Island leave 5 injured and at least 2 homes damaged

By
John Dias
John Dias
John Dias is a three-time Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS News New York. He is known for his engaging storytelling and commitment to delivering impactful news coverage.
Read Full Bio
John Dias

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A late night three-alarm fire caused the partial collapse of a home on Staten Island. 

Three people were injured. 

The fire broke out at 11:23 p.m. Friday in residence on Elverton Avenue. It grew to three alarms at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Two firefighters and a civilian were taken to the hospital, but happily all are expected to survive. 

cold-open-great-kills-f-wcbsgmp0-hi-res-still.jpg
CBS News New York

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Department of Buildings was called to the scene due to the structure suffering a partial collapse. 

That wasn't the only fire keeping the FDNY busy on Staten Island overnight. Another three-alarm fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Bard Avenue off Castleton Avenue in the Randall Manor section. 

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital for treatment after that fire. 

So far, there's no word of what caused that second blaze, either. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue