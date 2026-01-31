Fires on Staten Island leave 5 injured and at least 2 homes damaged

A late night three-alarm fire caused the partial collapse of a home on Staten Island.

Three people were injured.

The fire broke out at 11:23 p.m. Friday in residence on Elverton Avenue. It grew to three alarms at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two firefighters and a civilian were taken to the hospital, but happily all are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Department of Buildings was called to the scene due to the structure suffering a partial collapse.

That wasn't the only fire keeping the FDNY busy on Staten Island overnight. Another three-alarm fire broke out at around 2 a.m. on Bard Avenue off Castleton Avenue in the Randall Manor section.

A civilian and a firefighter were taken to the hospital for treatment after that fire.

So far, there's no word of what caused that second blaze, either.