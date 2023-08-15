NYPD: Teenager driving stolen car crashes into firefighter memorial on Staten Island

Police: Driver of stolen car damages firefighter memorial on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- A police chase on Staten Island ended with a firefighter memorial being damaged.

It happened at Narrows Road South and Clove Road in the Concord section around 3 a.m. Monday.

The NYPD says officers tried to pull over a stolen car, but the driver sped away and knocked over monuments.

The driver and passenger got out of the car and ran, police say, but they were later caught.

The suspects, ages 16 and 17, face multiple charges.

The Staten Island borough president says plans are in the works to fix the memorial.