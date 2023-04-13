Watch CBS News
FDNY crews trying to stop Staten Island house fire from spreading further

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

Fast-moving fire spreads through Staten Island townhouses
NEW YORK -- Crews are trying to put out a fast-moving, four-alarm fire on Staten Island

There is a large FDNY presence on Patterson Avenue near Greeley Avenue in the Midland Beach section. 

Video from witnesses showed smoke billowing over the neighborhood, but conditions had improved considerably. 

The fire started in a townhouse at around 4 p.m. and spread to two neighboring homes. 

No injuries were reported.

