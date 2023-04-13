FDNY crews trying to stop Staten Island house fire from spreading further
NEW YORK -- Crews are trying to put out a fast-moving, four-alarm fire on Staten Island.
There is a large FDNY presence on Patterson Avenue near Greeley Avenue in the Midland Beach section.
Video from witnesses showed smoke billowing over the neighborhood, but conditions had improved considerably.
The fire started in a townhouse at around 4 p.m. and spread to two neighboring homes.
No injuries were reported.
