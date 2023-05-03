Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: February death of 16-month-old on Staten Island ruled a homicide

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police: February death of Staten Island 16-month-old ruled homicide
Police: February death of Staten Island 16-month-old ruled homicide 00:25

NEW YORK -- It took three months, but police say they now know what caused the death of a 16-month-old child on Staten Island.

They say the baby died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose.

Officers responded to a home on Hamilton Avenue back in February and found the baby unresponsive in a bedroom. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death has been ruled a homicide, but there are no arrests in the case at this point.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 7:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.