Police: February death of 16-month-old on Staten Island ruled a homicide

NEW YORK -- It took three months, but police say they now know what caused the death of a 16-month-old child on Staten Island.

They say the baby died from a cocaine and fentanyl overdose.

Officers responded to a home on Hamilton Avenue back in February and found the baby unresponsive in a bedroom. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death has been ruled a homicide, but there are no arrests in the case at this point.