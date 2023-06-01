Watch CBS News
Part of ceiling collapses at Stamford Train Station; at least 1 person injured

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

STAMFORD, Conn. -- There was a scare at the Stamford Train Station in the middle of rush hour Wednesday.

Part of a ceiling collapsed. At least one person was hurt.

It happened just after 5 p.m. inside one of the tunnel stairwells.

The tunnel will remain closed while the fire marshal inspects it.

Police say a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They believe she was hurt while running away from the collapse.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

