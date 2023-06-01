Part of ceiling collapses at Stamford Train Station; at least 1 person injured
STAMFORD, Conn. -- There was a scare at the Stamford Train Station in the middle of rush hour Wednesday.
Part of a ceiling collapsed. At least one person was hurt.
It happened just after 5 p.m. inside one of the tunnel stairwells.
The tunnel will remain closed while the fire marshal inspects it.
Police say a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. They believe she was hurt while running away from the collapse.
