St. John's hammers Providence in first half, cruises into Big East Tournament semifinals

Zuby Ejiofor had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and three blocks as No. 13 St. John's opened the defense of last year's Big East Tournament title by blowing out Providence 85-72 in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Bryce Hopkins added 14 points and 13 boards against his former team, helping the top-seeded Red Storm (26-6) advance to play fourth-seeded Seton Hall or No. 5 seed Creighton in the first semifinal game Friday evening at Madison Square Garden.

St. John's guard Oziyah Sellers shoots over Providence forward Cole Hargrove during the first half of the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on March 12, 2026 at Madison Square Garden. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Oziyah Sellers had 14 points and reserve Ian Jackson also scored 14 for the Johnnies, who topped the Friars 30-4 in bench points and outrebounded them 51-30 in what's expected to be Kim English's final game as Providence coach.

Multiple reports citing anonymous sources last week indicated the school informed English he will be fired after the season, his third at Providence.

St. John's scored the first nine points and led throughout, building a 23-point cushion in the opening half. No. 9 seed Providence (15-18) trimmed it to 11 after halftime, but the Johnnies pushed it back to 24 with a little more than four minutes left.

Stefan Vaaks scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half for the Friars, who handed St. John's its only Big East home loss this season on Jan. 3 at MSG. Big East scoring champion Jaylin Sellers had 21 points, and Ryan Mela added 16.

It was the first meeting between the Big East charter members since a fight-filled game on Valentine's Day, when a raucous crowd in Providence tore into Hopkins, who transferred to St. John's for his final college season after a three-year stint with the Friars that was abbreviated by injury.

Hopkins got a measure of revenge Thursday with a soaring dunk on 6-foot-10 Oswin Erhunmwunse and hung on the rim to punctuate it. Hopkins then crashed to the court after tumbling over Friars guard Corey Floyd Jr. on the way down, but there was no trouble.

Moments later, Hopkins gestured with his arm after draining a 3-pointer.

Up next

St. John's swept Seton Hall and Creighton this season.