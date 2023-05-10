Police: 1-year-old girl dies after being left unattended in car for hours in Spring Valley

Police: Child dies after being left inside car in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Police in Rockland County say a child died after being left inside a car Tuesday.

Investigators say the 1-year-old was left unattended in the car for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Ridge Avenue in Spring Valley.

Her cause of death has not been released, and so far, no charges have been filed.