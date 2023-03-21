Watch CBS News
Local News

Spring cherry blossoms starting to show at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Signs of spring at Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Signs of spring at Brooklyn Botanic Garden 03:58

NEW YORK -- Monday evening marked the vernal equinox, of the beginning of spring. 

The new season means more sunlight and warmer weather, and signs of life are emerging everywhere. 

Chopper 2 was over the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and spotted the very first cherry blossoms. 

The timing of the blooms depends on variations in the weather. Since we had such a warm winter, we wondered what that means for the garden's annual Cherry Watch. 

Vice President of Horticulture Rowan Blaik joined us with an update.  

CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 8:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.