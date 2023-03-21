Spring cherry blossoms starting to show at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

NEW YORK -- Monday evening marked the vernal equinox, of the beginning of spring.

The new season means more sunlight and warmer weather, and signs of life are emerging everywhere.

Chopper 2 was over the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and spotted the very first cherry blossoms.

The timing of the blooms depends on variations in the weather. Since we had such a warm winter, we wondered what that means for the garden's annual Cherry Watch.

Vice President of Horticulture Rowan Blaik joined us with an update.

