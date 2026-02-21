Fight at Queens sports bar leads to deadly shooting, NYPD says

A fight between two men inside a Queens sports bar turned deadly when one of them was shot and killed during the melee overnight, the NYPD said.

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting Saturday at El Catracho Sports Bar in Jamaica said officers found the 34-year-old man with two gunshot wounds when they arrived.

Cellphone video shows a chaotic scene unfolding on Jamaica Avenue and 184th Street as two men appear to try and get the victim out of the bar and to safety right after the shooting.

The men rushed him into a truck, which was later taken by crime scene investigators to be processed for evidence.

Police said an argument escalated inside El Catracho Sports Bar in Queens before the fatal shooting. CBS News New York

According to police, officers responded to the bar shortly before 2 a.m. after getting calls about shots fired. They found the man with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and stomach.

EMS took the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced head.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police said the suspect ran away heading west on Jamaica Avenue right after the shooting.

Police did not say what the fight was about.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.