Should Spike Lee get a Knicks championship ring? Kevin Hart and Stephen A. Smith say yes.

Should Knicks superfan Spike Lee get a Knicks championship ring? Comedian Kevin Hart thinks so.

Hart took to social media to say Lee deserves a ring, which is typically only given to players, coaches and executives on winning teams.

"Shoutout to Spike Lee. Give Spike a ring. Spike deserves a f****** championship ring, and I'm saying it here. Give Spike a New York Knicks championship ring," Hart said.

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith echoed Hart's sentiment.

"I completely support this for Spike Lee. No Knicks' fan deserves this more than him," Smith posted on social media.

Director Spike Lee reacts as referee Marc Davis #8 makes a call during Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 8, 2026. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

Hart pointed to Lee's long-standing courtside presence at Knicks games over the years. Lee has been a season ticketholder since 1985. Considering the cost of courtside seats, it's been estimated that he's spent millions on tickets.

Lee has also traveled to various Knicks playoff games over the years.