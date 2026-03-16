Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead in Southern State Parkway crash, highway closed for hours, N.Y. State Police say

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

Two people died in a major crash on the Southern State Parkway that shut down the highway for hours overnight, New York State Police said Monday. 

The fatal multi-vehicle accident on Long Island occurred late Sunday night in the eastbound lanes by Exit 17 at Hempstead Avenue in the Malverne area. 

Video from the scene shows a significant emergency response and a car with the front end completely mangled. 

Eastbound lanes were shut down back to Exit 15, Corona Avenue, Nassau County Police said. A westbound lane was also blocked off at Exit 15, according to police. 

All lanes reopened at around 5 a.m. Monday. 

The crash is under investigation, state police said. 

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue