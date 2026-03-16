2 dead in Southern State Parkway crash, highway closed for hours, N.Y. State Police say

Two people died in a major crash on the Southern State Parkway that shut down the highway for hours overnight, New York State Police said Monday.

The fatal multi-vehicle accident on Long Island occurred late Sunday night in the eastbound lanes by Exit 17 at Hempstead Avenue in the Malverne area.

Video from the scene shows a significant emergency response and a car with the front end completely mangled.

Eastbound lanes were shut down back to Exit 15, Corona Avenue, Nassau County Police said. A westbound lane was also blocked off at Exit 15, according to police.

All lanes reopened at around 5 a.m. Monday.

The crash is under investigation, state police said.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.