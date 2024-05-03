What caused deadly South River, N.J. house explosion? Officials want answers

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. - A house explosion in South River, N.J. left one person dead and another critically injured Tuesday night.

Investigators are trying to figure out what may have caused the explosion.

Kevin Gilbert, a 62-year-old retired Newark police officer, was killed in the blast, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

The home was completely torn to pieces by the blast, and leveled. Rubble remains piled up, but there's nothing left of the house that once stood there.

Authorities arrived at the scene just after the 7 p.m. Thursday night. They said they located two people when they got there, including Gilbert. Another critically injured victim was transported to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Little remains of a house that exploded in South River, N.J. on May 2, 2024. CBS2

Officials said the injured person is a relative of Gilbert's, but not his son.

Gilbert served with the Newark Police Department for nearly 26 years.

"There was a loud boom"

Neighbors heard the explosion.

"There was a loud boom. It shook the house. I live about a half mile away, over the hill over there, and it shook the house," one person said.

Some told CBS New York they thought it was another earthquake.

The prosecutor's office hasn't said what caused the explosion, but people in the area told CBS New York's Christine Sloan the homes were built around the same time. Several told her the homes have washers and dryers on the second floor, and that some of those require a gas hook up.

Gas lines in the neighborhood were shut down after the blast, and neighbors were evacuated according to South River Mayor Peter Guindi.