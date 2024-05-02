2 dead after apparent house explosion in New Jersey. Watch video over the scene.

Video shows aftermath of apparent house explosion in New Jersey

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. -- Two people were killed in an apparent house explosion in New Jersey on Thursday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home on Continental Court in South River, Middlesex County.

South River Mayor Peter Guindi tells CBS New York two people are dead. Their identities have not yet been released.

The cause of the apparent explosion is unknown at this time.

Video from over the scene shows the house has been leveled with debris blown in all directions. Pieces of the house could also be seen in the backyards of neighboring homes. It's not clear if any of those neighboring homes were damaged.

Guindi tells CBS New York all gas lines in the neighborhood have been shut down and neighbors have been evacuated.

A digging crew has been brought in to get debris from the apparent explosion out of the way to access the gas lines. PSE&G New Jersey says they are on the scene investigating and are working with local authorities.

There are several road closures in the area surrounding the home.

