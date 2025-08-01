Watch CBS News
Customer allegedly stabs 2 New Jersey bakery workers over sandwich purchased 4 years ago

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Customer allegedly stabs 2 New Jersey bakery workers over old sandwich order
Two brothers who work together in a New Jersey bakery are recovering after police say an irate customer complained about a sandwich he bought years ago, then turned violent.

A search for the suspect is underway after the stabbing at Baladna Bakery in South Paterson.

Paterson bakery owner stabbed in chest, brother slashed in arm and hand

Moneer Simrin, a friend of the victims, told CBS News New York that a man armed with a knife entered the bakery on Main Street on Thursday morning and angrily told the workers that he was sold a sandwich with eggplant four years ago.

The man claimed he was allergic to eggplant and that the sandwich made him ill.

"They told him, 'OK, we'll give you the money, we'll give you credit, whatever you want,' but he start acting and cursing," Simrin said. "And then they try to tell him, 'OK, just get out, please, get out from the store,' and he pulled a knife and he started, like, hitting them."

Police say the bakery owner was stabbed in the chest and his brother was slashed in the arm and hand.

"I heard screaming, so I went outside to see. I see one of the bakery owners outside holding his arm. His arm was bleeding," a witness named Samer said. "It's surprised everybody because they're very nice people."

Both brothers were taken to Saint Joseph's University Hospital. They remained hospitalized Friday, and the bakery was closed.

Paterson Mayor André Sayegh was in the Main Street business district Friday talking to residents and merchants. 

"They're concerned. This type of thing does not happen in that area, so I tried to assuage some of the fears, allay their concerns and reassure them that the police department is completely focused on bringing whomever is responsible for this tragic, violent incident to justice," Sayegh said.

The suspect was last seen running away on Main Street. Police have not released a description.

