Bronxites say their asthma, respiratory illness gets worse during extreme heat

NEW YORK - The hot temperatures you feel outside are drastically impacting residents in the Bronx, experts say.

A lonesome swing and empty play space is what you'll find at Lozada Playground in the South Bronx during a hot, smoldering day.

"It's just like when I come out, as soon as I take that first breath of air, I can feel it in my chest," said Emily Rodriguez, who lives in the South Bronx.

It's difficult to find relief for residents like Rodriguez on days like this, who lives in the Mitchel Houses steps away from a concrete jungle gym. She showed CBS New York the asthma inhaler she uses twice a day. Rodriguez explains the lack of green spaces on hot days impacts her ability to breathe with asthma.

"The ... environment has more pavement more trucks and more pollutants and surfaces that retain heat, so then it makes it harder for those neighborhoods to even cool down at nighttime," said Celeste Perez, a Policy Organizer at NYC Environmental Justice Alliance.

Residents believe air pollutants from trucks coming off the Major Deegan across the street makes days like this much worse.

"Here in the South Bronx, we're literally surrounded by highway," said City Council Member Diana Ayala, who represents the South Bronx.

That's one of the reasons why Ayala says she secured over $5 million to re-design Lozada Playground.

"Adding more trees to help reduce the emissions in this location is really, really important," said Ayala.

Local environmental justice organizations like Nos Quedamos in Melrose say the green spaces they maintain help residents with asthma find comfort on hot days.

"It is a space that collects all the pollutants, so they're not just wandering around in the air," said Imani Cenac, a Resiliency Organizer at Nos Quedamos.

Residents back at the Mitchel Houses hope plans for their new playground will help address issues of systemic environmental racism.

"If we did have more green trees around, that helps a lot with the pollution and the environment," said Rodriguez.

