Rep. Ritchie Torres continues to call for clean-up in South Bronx's Hub

Concerns with a so-called open-air drug market in the South Bronx continue to soar.

On Wednesday, Rep. Ritchie Torres, Bronx President Vanessa L. Gibson and Pedro Suarez, the executive director of the Third Avenue Business Improvement District, spoke about the ongoing issue within the Roberto Clemente Plaza and surrounding streets.

Torres calls on mayor to address issues

During the press conference, the congressman shared details about a report done by his office on the issues within the Hub.

"The Hub is to the Bronx what Times Square is to Manhattan. It is our central commercial corridor," Torres said.

He also shared that he wrote a letter to Mayor Eric Adams and how he hopes the mayor will take serious action in cleaning up the area.

"Now, Mayor Eric Adams would never tolerate an open-air drug market outside of Gracie Mansion. The wealthiest neighborhoods in New York City would never tolerate open-air drug markets in their backyards. So why should the people of the Bronx be forced to see people inject themselves with fentanyl in the presence of children?" Torres said.

"The mayor of New York can claim otherwise, but the conditions on the ground speak for themselves. Despite multiple announcements of multiple multi-agency operations, the city is no closer to solving the public safety crisis in the Hub," he continued.

The mayor's office sent CBS News New York the following statement:

"The Adams administration agrees that the decades-long issues plaguing 'The Hub' in the Bronx are unacceptable, which is why we brought our 'Community Link' model to the neighborhood — a multi-agency operation of surged resources to address substance abuse, mental health, homeless outreach, sanitation, and other quality-of-life issues that prevent this part of the South Bronx from reaching its full potential. We have responded to thousands of complaints, issued more than 3,600 summonses, placed dozens of homeless individuals in shelter, removed more than 730 syringes from our streets, made more than 1,000 arrests, and much more. But let's be clear: this work is not done — our priority is to ensure safety. Progress is measured, but feeling safe is what truly matters. We will continue working until every individual feels safe and secure."

"We just need a lot of help in the area"

After the press conference, Torres toured Third Avenue with members of the Third Avenue BID. They were stopped with the same concerns from other members of the community.

Luis Tirado, the owner of The People's Choice Meat Market and Grill located within the Hub, also attended the press conference to share how the drug use and litter has negatively impacted the foot traffic to his business.

"I got drug users that come into the store. They harass the customers, asking them for money. They open the doors. They sleep in front of my store. There's times when I lift the gate, I got to move people out of the storefront," Tirado said.

Tirado shared that The People's Choice Meat Market and Grill has been his first and only job since he graduated from high school over 30 years ago. He said he is now concerned about the longevity of the business because of how much the area has changed.

"I'm going downhill monthly. I'm just losing everything. I just can't. I don't know how much longer before I lose everything. We just need a lot of help in the area," Tirado said.

