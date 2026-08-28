Death toll rises to 11 in Upper East Side Legionnaires' outbreak, officials say

Two more people who were sickened in the Upper East Side Legionnaires' disease cluster have died, health officials announced Friday.

A total of 11 people died and 94 were sickened in connection to the outbreak, the New York City health department said.

"We are deeply saddened by every life lost, and our hearts are with the families and loved ones who are grieving," New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said.

Martin said the last case was diagnosed was more than six weeks ago, and all of the patients who had been hospitalized have since been released.

Health officials say dozens of buildings that tested positive for live Legionella bacteria, which causes Legionnaires' disease, were ordered to drain, clean and disinfect their cooling towers, and residents in the impacted area – which included ZIP codes 10128, 10028 and 10075 – are no longer believed to be at risk of exposure.

The investigation into the exact source of the outbreak remains ongoing. Martin said the health department expects to get those results back in September.

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said the City Council plans to discuss the outbreak at its hearing on Wednesday.

"The City Council will closely examine how this tragic outbreak occurred and what additional actions and policies are needed to better protect New Yorkers," she said in a statement, in part.

Earlier in August, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation to strengthen inspections on cooling towers in the city.