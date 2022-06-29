Sources: New York City to sue gun manufacturer over "ghost gun" parts
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are expected to make a public safety-related announcement Wednesday morning.
The announcement will take place the Borough of Manhattan Community College.
Sources tell CBS2 they will reveal details of a lawsuit against a gun manufacturer that sells parts on the internet.
The parts are shipped to New York City, where they are used to build untraceable "ghost guns."
