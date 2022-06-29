Watch CBS News
Local News

Sources: New York City to sue gun manufacturer over "ghost gun" parts

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sources: New York City to sue gun manufacturer
Sources: New York City to sue gun manufacturer 00:17

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell are expected to make a public safety-related announcement Wednesday morning.

The announcement will take place the Borough of Manhattan Community College. 

Sources tell CBS2 they will reveal details of a lawsuit against a gun manufacturer that sells parts on the internet. 

The parts are shipped to New York City, where they are used to build untraceable "ghost guns." 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 29, 2022 / 6:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.