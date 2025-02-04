78-year-old man badly injured in Bronx elevator shaft fall. Here's what we know about the building.

NEW YORK -- The family of a 78-year-old Bronx man who fell down an elevator shaft spoke out Tuesday, just two days after the horrific accident.

The victim's wife said her husband narrowly escaped death.

Here's what the victim's family says happened

Luis Pavon is in the hospital recovering from horrific injuries he sustained in the fall Sunday at 1025 Boynton Ave in the Soundview section of the borough.

His wife, Dermira Hernandez, said he fell down the shaft from the sixth floor when he opened the door and the elevator was still on the first floor. she said in Spanish when he fell he quickly grabbed onto the elevator cables, leaving him with severely cut-up hands as well as a broken rib and a fractured back.

The family said a delivery worker that found the victim we he heard a voice from above as the worker attempted to take the elevator on the first floor.

"If nobody where to have heard him and someone got in and click the elevator button he would have gotten squished," family friend Angel Valdovinos said.

Building owner was on 2023 NYC worst landlord watchlist

According to the Department of Buildings, the residence did not have any open elevator violations at the time of Sunday's incident. Those that live in the building, though, said the elevator is constantly in need of repairs.

"There's always issues with the elevator, guys fixing the elevator and stuff like that," one resident said.

"Always something wrong with it," Valdovinos added.

According to city records, the building is owned by Moshe Piller, who was on the 2023 New York City worst landlord watchlist, released by the Public Advocate's Office.

CBS News New York reached out to Piller about the incident, but he said he could not comment.

Hernandez said she hopes the elevator is shut down for good or completely replaced.