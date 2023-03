NEW YORK -- There was a special tribute to a World War II veteran at a Broadway musical Tuesday night.

Actor NaTasha Yvette Williams led the cast of "Some Like It Hot" and the audience as they sang "Happy Birthday" to veteran Lee Fadem at curtain call.

Fadem was celebrating his 102nd birthday.