NYPD: Suspects caught on video in SoHo attack stole woman's purse, laptop, tablet and cellphone

NEW YORK - A woman was robbed by two attackers armed with a knife in SoHo.

According to police, two men approached the woman, 25, early Friday morning on Thompson Street. One suspect approached from the front, the other from behind.

The men showed a large knife and grabbed the woman's purse, police said. The woman threw another bag to the ground, which the suspects also took.

The suspects got away with the woman's laptop, tablet, cellphone and other items worth a combined $6,000, police said.

The woman was not hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.