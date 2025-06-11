Arraignment of accused SoHo crypto kidnappers takes on feel of mini trial. Here's what happened.

Grand jury indictments were unsealed Wednesday for the two men accused in the Lower Manhattan cryptocurrency and torture case.

But what happened in court was far from your run-of-the-mill arraignment, CBS News New York's Doug Williams reported.

Arraignment turns into something else entirely

John Woeltz and William Duplessie pleaded not guilty together in court. Each have been indicted by a grand jury and charged with the kidnap and torture of a man from Italy last month inside a SoHo apartment, allegedly over crypto funds and passkeys.

The judge started by telling both sides to explain the case. The defense then had the opportunity to defend its client in what played out almost like a mini trial.

The prosecution argued against bail, saying the alleged victim's testimony not only led to a grand jury indictment, but his story and his injuries corroborated the findings of police. Among other things, prosecutors allege that while the victim was abducted, he was shocked with electric wires and his leg was cut with a saw. Investigators found body armor, night vision goggles, ammunition and t-shirts with a photo of a gun held to the victim's head in the apartment.

Read more: Accused NYC crypto kidnappers had 2 NYPD detectives working as security, police sources say

Defense says notion of torture "completely false"

Defense attorneys painted a totally different picture. Duplessie's attorney, Sanford Talkin, told the the judge, "The narrative about the victim being confined and tortured is completely false."

The defense claims to have surveillance video of the alleged victim under no duress or supervision, including, most notably, one they say shows him smoking a cigarette by himself on the street 36 hours prior to his alleged escape.

Prosecutors responded by showing the judge a photo, which reporters could not see. However, Assistant District Attorney Sarah Khan said it depicted the victim having been "set on fire." Shortly thereafter, the judge said he'd heard enough.

Defense attorneys argued for $1 million bail, ankle bracelets, and parental supervision, but all of that was denied by the judge, for now. Everyone will be back in court on July 15 to potentially revisit the requests.