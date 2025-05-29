Accused SoHo crypto kidnappers had 2 NYPD detectives working as security, police sources say

Two New York City police detectives had been working security for the cryptocurrency investors who police say kidnapped a man and held him captive in SoHo, police sources tell CBS News New York.

Those two detectives have now been placed on desk duty as the police department investigates.

Read more: NYC crypto kidnapping case proceedings put on hold over legal deadline

Detectives weren't authorized to work as security, NYPD says

It's not unusual for police to work security in their off hours -- it's called moonlighting. But NYPD personnel must get authorization from the department to do so, and police say the two detectives in question did not. They have since been stripped of their guns and badges as the Internal Affairs Bureau investigates.

One of the detectives was assigned within the NYPD to Mayor Eric Adams' security detail.

Police have not said when or where either of them worked for the investors and there is nothing to suggest they were in on the kidnapping scheme.

Two sources say one of the detectives picked up the victim, an Italian tourist, from the airport on May 6 and brought him to the home in SoHo. Right now, there is no indication that either detective knew of or were involved in the alleged criminality that happened inside.

Italian tourist allegedly kidnapped, tortured for 17 days

Prosecutors say John Woeltz and William Duplessie held the man captive for 17 days inside the home as they tried to get the password to his Bitcoin wallet.

Investigators say the victim was shocked with electric wires, cut on the leg with a saw, and forced to smoke crack cocaine.

An attorney for Woeltz declined to answer questions from reporters after a judge denied his client bail on Thursday morning. The NYPD is still looking into what, if anything, these detectives knew or witnessed about the alleged crimes.

The mayor's office sent CBS News New York a statement on Thursday, saying, "Every city employee is expected to follow the law, including our officers, both on and off duty. We are disturbed by these allegations, and as soon as it came to our attention, the officers were placed on modified duty. The investigation is ongoing."