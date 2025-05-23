Crypto investor arrested in NYC for kidnapping, torture of Italian tourist, police say

A man was arrested Friday in Lower Manhattan in the kidnapping and torture an Italian tourist.

The NYPD is focused on a home at 38 Prince St. in SoHo. The barefoot suspect, dressed in a bathrobe, was escorted by officers down the steps to a patrol vehicle. He was being questioned at the 5th Precinct.

The latest on the investigation

The NYPD says the victim arrived in New York from Italy on May 6 and then went to the home. Police sources say he was then tied up and tortured for three weeks. The victim eventually managed to escape and flagged down a nearby traffic agent, who called police.

A source close to the investigation said officers went inside the residence to ensure there were no other victims. There, they found numerous Polaroid photos of the victim tied up and tortured.

Police say they also found in plain view a firearm and multiple items used for torture.

Suspect said to be crypto investor

The suspect is a crypto investor originally from Kentucky who rents an apartment in the home for between $30,000 and $40,000 per month.

The motive for the alleged attack is still unclear. Investigators say there were two butlers at the residence who will also be interviewed.

Local residents said they were perplexed by the alleged attack.

"He didn't look distressed at all, but that could've been because he was on the street," Cairan Tully said.

"I just can't believe stuff like this would happen in 2025 in New York of all place. This is our borough, our neighborhood. We just have to ... we have to be careful," added Kareem Hakemy of Midtown.