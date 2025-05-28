NYC crypto kidnapping case proceedings put on hold over legal deadline

The high-profile Bitcoin kidnapping case was back before a judge in Manhattan on Wednesday, but proceedings were put on hold due to a legal deadline tied to the suspect's arrest.

The case was adjourned and will be called again Thursday after a dispute over the exact time of John Woeltz's arrest and whether prosecutors are on track to meet a key deadline.

The judge made it clear that prosecutors must file what's called a certificate of grand jury action by 10:28 a.m. Thursday for the case to proceed.

If all deadlines are met, the case will be called in court Thursday.

Suspects accused of torturing Italian man to steal Bitcoin wallet

Woeltz, a 37-year-old cryptocurrency investor originally from Kentucky, is charged with kidnapping, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors allege that he and his business partner, 33-year-old William Duplessie, tortured an Italian man earlier this month to steal his Bitcoin wallet, which is worth millions of dollars.

Woeltz and Duplessie allegedly held the victim captive inside a SoHo apartment on Prince Street for three weeks and tortured him. According to court documents, the victim was shocked with electric wires, his leg was cut with a saw, and he was forced to smoke crack cocaine.

Prosecutors allege the defendants threatened to kill the victim and his family unless he gave up his Bitcoin password on a laptop.

The victim managed to escape last Friday and tracked down a nearby traffic agent.

"The record speaks for itself. I don't really have any comment on beyond what was said," defense attorney Wayne Gosnell said after Wednesday's proceedings.

Woeltz was arrested on May 23. His alleged accomplice surrendered himself to police and was arraigned Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Both suspects are being held without bail.