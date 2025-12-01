Watch CBS News
Thieves hit high-end boutique in NYC's SoHo, steal more than $1 million in luxury clothes, jewelry

Police are investigating a $1 million burglary at a high-end clothing store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. 

Employees at 4G, an appointment-only showroom at 150 Spring Street, said thieves broke in early Monday and stole jeans previously worn by celebrities, among other items. 

The stolen jeans are worth tens of thousands of dollars, the workers said, adding the suspects also took one-of-a-kind jewelry, shoes and more in the heist just before 5 a.m. 

"We're a luxury reseller of exclusive clothing brands," said Tommy Macari. "Cops actually showed up 91 seconds after the getaway car left. It was super calculated. They brought their own ladder, they used the fire escape to get up, they threw a rock through the window. It's sort of like they knew where everything was. They hit the certain racks where the most expensive clothing was."

soho-robbery-5p-vo-wcbsfy4o-hi-res-still-00-00-2705.jpg
Police investigate a burglary at the high-end clothing store 4G in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Dec. 1, 2025.  CBS News New York

The store estimates the total loss is over $1 million.

Police said they're looking for four men in connection with the break-in. Investigators believe they fled in a sedan. 

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

