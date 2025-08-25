Social media influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco's death being investigated as targeted killing, police say

Investigators say they're making progress as they work to solve the murder of social media influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco.

She was shot dead on Aug. 17 while driving her Mercedes SUV on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.

Here's what police believe happened

Mejia-Polanco had 500,000 followers on Instagram, and was a nightlife icon at clubs, including Opus Lounge in Inwood, but police say the 33-year-old somehow became a target.

"Investigation to date, we do believe she was targeted at this time," Westchester County Police Chief James Luciano said.

Luciano says Westchester County has been working on the case with the NYPD and FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Police are working under a theory that Mejia-Polanco was shot while driving and the car just stopped on the side of the parkway. She was found alone in the car, which she had shown off on social media.

"That's what we are surmising at this point in time. We're still trying to confirm that again, just piecing various pieces of information together to solidify that," Luciano said.

Police are tracing Mejia-Polanco's movements

Mejia-Polanco had displayed stacks of cash and fancy jewelry on social media, and was a close friend of controversial rapper and former gang member Tekashi 6ix9ine. Police are retracing her movements and activities in the days leading up to the shooting.

"We review everything of the victim's history, to see how it ties in, if it's related in any way," Luciano said.

Police say they don't want to release too much information to safeguard the investigation.

Visitation for Mejia-Polanco will be held Sunday at a funeral home in New Jersey. Her surviving family members include two young daughters.